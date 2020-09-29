Nominated to School Board of IGNOU SOA

VISAKHAPATNAM

N.S.R. Sastry, a retired professor of Livestock Production and Management, Haryana Agricultural University, hailing from Visakhapatnam, has been nominated as a Member of the School Board of the School of Agriculture (SOA) of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

The school was established in 2005 and since then it has developed many certificate and diploma level programmes in agriculture and allied sectors, according to S.K. Yadav, Director, SOA, IGNOU, New Delhi.

Dr. Sastry is one among the five Members from all over India, and the only one from the State, who were co-opted at the 36th meeting of School of Agriculture held in August. All the five members of the School Board shall hold office for a period of two years, according to Dev Kant Rao, Director in charge of the Academic Coordination Division of IGNOU.