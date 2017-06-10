Nominated to JNTU board

Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman M.T. Krishna Babu has been nominated as the Chairman of Board of Governors of JNTU College of Engineering, Kakinada. At a recent meeting of the board attended by V. Rajanna of TCS and Varaprasad Reddy of Shantha Biotech, he was selected to head the board. “I am happy to contribute my bit as the chairman of the board to my alma mater,” he said