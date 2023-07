July 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Following instructions from the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikram Varma has appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police (CCS) B. Sunil as nodal officer to ensure implementation of animal protection rights and also deal with cases of crimes against animals. The nodal officer would coordinate with all the ACPs and Station House Officers (SHOs) to protect animal rights.

