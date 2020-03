No water supply in parts of Vizag

Water supply will not be available in some areas of the city on Friday and Saturday.

Supply will be hit due to linking works of the Raiwada and Narava drinking water pipeline to TSR Complex with the main pipeline in the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). The areas are Doctors’ Colony, MMTC Colony, APSEB Colony, Ambedkarnagar, P&T Colony, Gandhinagar, Ramakrishnagar, Sankar Mutt Main Road, Chakalipeta, Lalitanagar, Chinnavooru, Chaitanyanagar, Nakkavanipalem, Krantinagar, Sarada School Road, NH-16 Road, Sivalayam street, Ramalayam street, Indira Gandhi Statue lane, 80-foot Road and Chakalipeta in Zone II.

In Zone IV, the following areas will be affected: Lakshinarayanapuram, Kasturinagar 1, Santinagar One and Two, Sanjivayya Colony, Sanjivayyanagar, Kapparada, Tikkavanipalem, Jaiprakash Nagar, Jai Bharatnagar, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Indranagar Two to Five, Bapujinagar, Sureshramnagar, Pedda Kotturu, Arundhatinagar, Ramji Estates, Kapparada, Madhavadhara and VUDA Layout, Madhavadhara, Marripalem and VUDA Layout, Marripalem, NGGOs’ Colony, Kancharapalem, Pragatinagar, Karasa, Old Karasa, Green Gardens, Sivanagar, Jyotinagar, Parvatinagar, Santinagar, Tumidipalem, Hussainagar and Ramamurthy Pantulu Peta in Zone IV.

APSEB Colony, Susarla Colony, Gopalapatnam Main Road, Butchirajupalem and Indira Priyadarshini Colony will also be affected.