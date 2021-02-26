No truth in reports on closure of schools, says DEO

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 February 2021 18:43 IST

District Educational Officer (DEO) B. Lingeswara Reddy said that a fake news claiming that schools are going to be shut down from March 1 due to COVID-19 outbreak is being circulated in social media. He appealed to parents and students not to believe in such news, which is totally baseless. He also sought people not to believe and forward such posts. The DEO said that schools are being run in a very peaceful manner.

