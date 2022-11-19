No trace of two missing B. Tech., students at Bheemunipatnam beach in Visakhapatnam

November 19, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Even after 24 hours, there was no trace of the two B.Tech students who have gone missing at Bheemunipatnam beach here on Saturday.

Choppers from Indian Coast Guard, boats from Navy and even the local swimmers had conducted search operations. However, they could not find any trace. The search operation is likely to resume on Sunday morning. On Friday afternoon, K. Sai (19) and V. Suryavamsi (19), along with five other friends, had come to Bheemunipatnam beach. While three of them had gone into the waters for swimming and they were reportedly pulled in by strong waves. While one of them managed to swim back to the shore, Surya Vamsi and Sai had gone missing.

All the students were pursuing B.Tech Second Year (ECE) in a private college near Sanghivalasa.

Bheemunipatnam PS Inspector K Lakshmana Murthy has registered a case.

