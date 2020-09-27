No social distancing at a few exam centres

Amidst the COVID-19 situation, a large number of students attended the AP Polycet here on Sunday. Over 15,000 students had applied for the AP Polycet 2020 held at 56 examination centres in the district.
Candidates attended the examination with masks, face shields and carried their own water bottles. Students reached the examination centres early in view of the COVID -19 situation. Most of the candidates came to the centre on their own avoiding public transport due to the pandemic.Social distancing had gone for a toss at a few examination centres. With some centres have left all candidates at once leading to chaos and overcrowded situation. There was traffic congestion at a centre near Rama Talkies area. Parents were seen criticising the officials, alleging negligence on their part.
“The COVID-19 protocol was followed at examination centres for a few days, and when cases started to decline, there is negligence,” said M. Krishna, who came to pick up his daughter from the examination centre.
