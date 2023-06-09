No respite from heat for people in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts

June 09, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

There is no respite for people in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts from heat wave. Temperature crossed 40° Celsius at many places in both the districts in the last few days.

Though moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms occurred at various parts of Visakhapatnam during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, hot temperatures and humid conditions continued on Friday causing discomfort to citizens from the morning.

According to the statistics obtained from the CM Dashboard at around 2 p.m., Anakapalli reported 44.20° Celsius followed by Munagapaka with 44.01° Celsius. Temperature readings at Kothakota, Makavarapalem and Vaddadi were hovering around 43° Celsius. Similarly, Madugula, Kannuripalem, Balighattam, Koduru, Nathavaram, Devarapalli, Sabbavaram, Chodavaram Cheedikada, K .Kotapadu, Golugonda, Rolugunta and Payakaraopeta reported over 40° Celsius during the same time.

In Visakhapatnam city, Gambheeram saw 42.66° Celsius at around 2 p.m., followed by Padmanabham and Akkireddipalem at 42.20° C and 41.42°C respectively. Simhachalam and Arilova regions also saw temperature of 40.80° and 40.70° Celsius respectively.

Most of the roads looked deserted from 12 p.m. till 3 p.m. in the city, while tourist places almost looked like abandoned. A good number of samaritans offered buttermilk and cool drinking water at various places. Fruit juice shops and lemon water kiosks made brisk business.

T. Vasu, an auto-rickshaw driver from Visalakshi Nagar, said that except for important work or emergencies, people stopped travelling anywhere due to the heat wave conditions being experienced for the last few weeks. However, many people going to the beaches during the evenings for some cool breeze, he said.

As per the IMD Met Centre Amaravati, heat wave is likely to continue at isolated pockets over North Coastal AP, Yanam and South Coastal AP on June 10 also. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal AP, Yanam, South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Hot and humid weather is likely over Rayalaseema on June 10.

