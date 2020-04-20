No relaxation in red zones: partial in other areas

The lockdown, being implemented to check the spread of COVID-19, will be continued and police bandobast will be in force in the containment zones in the city and district till May 3.

There are six containment zones in the 98 wards in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) apart from Elamanchili and Narsipatnam municipalities and Bheemunipatnam and Padmanabham mandals in the district, according to District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

The essential commodities will be available in the containment zones from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Medical, pharmacy, permitted government departments, police, home guards, fire, municipal and electricity services will continue. The emergency passes issued by the Collector’s office in the past will be valid till May 3.

In other areas in the district, apart from the red zones, the orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April, 15, 2020, will be implemented. All medical services will be allowed but social distancing norms should be ensured, failing which action will be initiated.

Horticulture, farmers, fisheries, marine aqua feed, meat products, Animal Husbandry, milk, poultry and hatcheries will be permitted.

Banks, ATMs, Business correspondence will function as per their normal timings. Anganwadis will not function. But, food supplies for the kids should be delivered to their homes to last 15 days.

Online teaching, distance education and employment assurance schemes can be implemented but social distancing norms should be maintained.

Post offices, electrical sub stations, LPG, water supply, sanitation to continue. Goods lorries and railway goods trains are permitted.

Kirana shops, push cart vendors, fruits, meat, fish, animal feed supply will be permitted.

Print and electronic media, cold storage and warehousing to continue. Manufacturing industries, food processing units, drugs, pharmaceuticals, jute industries, brick kilns and rural industries will be permitted. But, workers should either be living nearby or provided accommodation in the area. Social distancing norms should be observed.

Construction works, road works and irrigation projects are allowed. All types of public transport, inter-State bus services, autos and jeeps are totally prohibited, the Collector said.

Industries located in areas other than containment zones can apply to the District Industries Centre (DIC) through email for permission to operate their facilities. They would be allowed in accordance with the guidelines. The owners of the industries should arrange buses for transport of their workers. The district-level committee would inspect the industries from time to time to oversee the implementation of social distancing norms.

Industries which are allowed to operate can apply for vehicle passes online on https://gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/CVPASSAPP/CV/CVOrganizationRegistration.