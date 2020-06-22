No rath yatra at Jagannadha Swamy temple on Tuesday: Executive Officer

The annual Rath Yatra celebrations of Sri Jagannadha Swamy on the Main Road here, began on a low-key this year on Monday with regulations issued by the Endowments Department and the State government in view of COVID-19.

Special pujas were offered to the deity on Monday. Special pujas will be held at the temple premises on Tuesday also, instead of the Rath Yatra, which is supposed to begin on Tuesday. This year there will be no rath yatra conducted by the temple for the first time in the last 156 years, said EO K. Sirisha.

Devotees will be allowed into the temple for darshan from 12 noon on Tuesday. The special pujas will continue till July 3 every day. Devotees who wish to register their names for ‘nityarchana’ can pay ₹300 and obtain a receipt for the same. More details can be obtained on the mobile No. 99511 39429.