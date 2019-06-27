No question of joining BJP, says Ganta

Telugu Desam Party MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday denied the reports that he would quit the party. “There is no credibility in the reports that I would switch loyalty to the BJP. These are rumours,” he told the media here.

Clearing the air on his Sri Lanka tour, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that he, along with his friends, had gone to the island nation to visit a Shakti Peetham near Trincomalee.

Sri Lanka tour

There were speculations that Mr. Srinivasa Rao was camping with MLAs in Sri Lanka. “My Sri Lanka tour was personal. No MLA was present with me,” he said.

The former Minister also said that he had convened the constituency coordination committee meeting on Tuesday to thank the party workers who had worked for his victory in the recent genaral elections and prepare a route map to visit all wards in his constituency and address people’s problems.

Referring to the ongoing demolition of the Praja Vedika building in Amaravati, he said that it was not right to demolish the structure.

“If the YSRCP government is really keen on demolishing illegal structures, let it start with the private buildings of influential people, before touching the Praja Vedika building,” he said.

Later, addressing the party ward coordinators, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the TDP workers should gear up for the upcoming GVMC elections, which will be held in a few months. TDP Urban president S.A. Rahman was present.