‘No positive case reported from Vizag in last three days’

Notwithstanding the identification of seven containment (red) zones in the district, of which six are in the city, the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been pegged at 20 for the last few days. This speaks volumes of the untiring efforts of the district administration, doctors and frontline workers in controlling the spread of the virus.

Of the 20 positive cases, four patients have recovered and were discharged. Of the remaining 16 undergoing treatment, the reports of two more are expected and they will be discharged, in all likelihood, on Monday (April 13).

“Around 2,000 persons have been put under home quarantine, 135 in hospital quarantine, besides 30 COVID-19 suspects in the isolation facilities. All the residents in the containment zones are being tested and no new case has been detected so far,” P.V. Sudhakar, principal of Andhra Medical College told The Hindu on Sunday.

“Surveillance teams are conducting door-to-door surveys and sending suspected cases to quarantine. They are being tested and kept there under medical supervision for 14 to 28 days. No new positive cases have registered during the last two/three days. A total of 446 suspected cases have been identified,” Collector V. Vinay Chand said.

Essential commodities

Ministers K. Kannababu and M. Srinivasa Rao visited some of the containment zones. The seven zones have a population of 2.6 lakh. “All arrangements have been made for supply of essential commodities through mobile rythu bazaars and ward/village volunteers in these zones. Helpline numbers have also been displayed to meet the medical needs, other than COVID-19, of those residing in these zones,” Mr. Kannababu said.

“The containment zones will have only a single entry and exit to restrict the movement of residents into other areas and vice-versa. The restrictions in these zones will be continued till the last positive patient recovers. In any case, the restrictions will continue for a minimum of 28 days,” Collector V. Vinay Chand said.