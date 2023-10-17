HamberMenu
No permission to meet TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari

With many leaders meeting Nara Bhuvaneswari at Rajahmundry, police reportedly asked the leaders and the public not to come to meet her as there is no permission to meet Telegu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu’s wife.

October 17, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Nara Bhuvaneswari. File

Nara Bhuvaneswari. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Police reportedly said there is no permission to meet Nara Bhuvaneswari who is currently camping at Rajahmundry for the last 37 days after the arrest of her husband N. Chandrababu Naidu.

With many leaders meeting Ms. Bhuvaneswari at Rajahmundry, police reportedly asked the leaders and the public not to come to meet her as there is no permission to meet Mr. Naidu’s wife.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari, along with the party leaders, was raising voice against the arrest of Mr. Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development scam.

