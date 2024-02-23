ADVERTISEMENT

No-parking violators will be fined ₹1,000 from February 24, says Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

February 23, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He urges motorists to use cellar parking

The Hindu Bureau

From February 24, vehicles which are found to be parked in no-parking areas will be towed or the wheels will be locked, says Police Commissioner | Photo Credit: File photo: K.R. DEEPAK

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar on Friday said that a fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed on those who park their vehicles in no-parking spots near shopping malls and commercial establishments, creating inconvenience to commuters. He also asked the shopping complexes and business establishments to ensure adequate parking for their customers.

In a release on Friday, Mr. Ravi Shankar said that the city police have been creating awareness among the motorists as well as the managements of the commercial establishments to use only cellar parking. He said that from February 24, vehicles which are found to be parked in no-parking areas will be towed or the wheels will be locked. As per the MV Act, a fine of ₹1,000 will be levied on the vehicle owner, apart from action as per law against the commercial establishment management.

Driving by minors

The Police Commissioner said that if any person was found giving their vehicles to their minor children, they will be punished under Section 190 A MV Act, where they may face three-year jail term and a fine of ₹25,000. He appealed to people not to drive after consuming alcohol.

