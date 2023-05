May 21, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma on Sunday said that no orders were issued to close all the shops and commercial establishments in the city by 10 p.m. He said there was no truth in the reports in a section of the media, and messages being shared in a few WhatsApp groups claiming that all the shops along the Beach Road stretch should be closed by 10 p.m. after the recent murder of a 28-year-old woman near Gokul Park area.