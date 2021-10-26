No orders have been given for closure of aided schools, says DEO

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 October 2021 00:34 IST

District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala has said that no orders have been issued for the closure of any of the aided schools in the district. She called upon students and their parents not to believe rumours that the schools would be closed.

In a statement on Monday, Ms. Chandrakala noted that the State government as part of its policy decision has proposed to either take over the aided schools along with their assets and teachers, who were receiving aid from the government or the teachers, who were receiving aid, without taking over the assets.

The DEO noted that the approval of the managements of aided schools was sought in this regard and the managements of 62 schools have agreed to handover the teachers, who were being provided aid, to the government. They, however, said that they would retain their assets. She said that orders were issued converting these 62 schools into private schools. She said that parents were free to continue their children in the same school or to shift them. Arrangements have been made for the shifting of students to other schools, based on the decision of their parents, she added.