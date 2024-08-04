GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No objection to reinvestigation of ‘family kidnap’ case, says former Vizag MP

M.V.V. Satyanarayana denies having any relation with rowdy-sheeter involved in the case, and also rubbishes charges of his involvement in the Hayagriva project

Published - August 04, 2024 01:17 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Former YSRCP MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana.

Former Member of Parliament M.V.V. Satyanarayana said on Saturday that he had no objection to reinvestigation of the case pertaining to the kidnap of his family in the past.

Mr. Satyanarayana told reporters that he had no relation with Hemant, the rowdy-sheeter who allegedly kidnapped his family, as had been claimed by the opposition parties. The YSRCP leader also denied allegations that he had given properties and cars to Hemant, who kidnapped his family for a ransom.

The former MP also rubbished allegations of his involvement in the Hayagriva project.

“The NDA government is not focusing on promises made to the people, and is instead targeting YSRCP cadre. That is the reason why the ruling party leaders are targeting me. Anything is possible in politics, including defeat, but we must remember that we are for the people and their welfare first,” he said.

