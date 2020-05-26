No new cases in district, two discharged

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 May 2020 23:08 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stand at 99, as no new cases were reported on Tuesday. Two patients were discharged after they tested negative. With this, the total number of discharged patients from the district increased to 66.

However, health officials are a worried lot, as seven foreign returnees and a number of migrant workers who reached the district tested positive in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Among the 10 cases which were reported on May 25, five were foreign returnees. With the five cases, the total number of foreign returnees who tested positive increased to seven. Similarly, a number of migrant labourers, who are in quarantine facilities, had also tested positive.

According to officials, till date, nearly 240 foreign returnees had reached the district through the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ and placed under various quarantine facilities.

Four members of a same family, including children below 10 years of age, tested 19 positive from Atchutapuram area on May 25.

According to health officials, the family had gone to Vijayawada in mid March and were stuck due to the lockdown. Apart from Narsipatnam, Bailapudi in Cheedikada mandal, Dibbidi in Butchayyapeta mandal and Kasimkota, now Iruvada area in Atchutapuram has also been declared as containment zone.

Officials from the Health Department are also worried over the new case which was reported from Chinna Jalaripeta. Officials fear that congested lanes and lack of awareness on social distancing among the locals in this area may spread the virus faster. They found that a number of locals are violating the lockdown orders.

On Tuesday, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana was shocked when she found that a number of locals were seen moving ignoring social distancing norms in the area.

She urged them not to come out of houses except in emergency.