Visakhapatnam

No new cases in district, two discharged

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stand at 99, as no new cases were reported on Tuesday. Two patients were discharged after they tested negative. With this, the total number of discharged patients from the district increased to 66.

However, health officials are a worried lot, as seven foreign returnees and a number of migrant workers who reached the district tested positive in the district.

Among the 10 cases which were reported on May 25, five were foreign returnees. With the five cases, the total number of foreign returnees who tested positive increased to seven. Similarly, a number of migrant labourers, who are in quarantine facilities, had also tested positive.

According to officials, till date, nearly 240 foreign returnees had reached the district through the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ and placed under various quarantine facilities.

Four members of a same family, including children below 10 years of age, tested 19 positive from Atchutapuram area on May 25.

According to health officials, the family had gone to Vijayawada in mid March and were stuck due to the lockdown. Apart from Narsipatnam, Bailapudi in Cheedikada mandal, Dibbidi in Butchayyapeta mandal and Kasimkota, now Iruvada area in Atchutapuram has also been declared as containment zone.

Officials from the Health Department are also worried over the new case which was reported from Chinna Jalaripeta. Officials fear that congested lanes and lack of awareness on social distancing among the locals in this area may spread the virus faster. They found that a number of locals are violating the lockdown orders.

On Tuesday, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana was shocked when she found that a number of locals were seen moving ignoring social distancing norms in the area.

She urged them not to come out of houses except in emergency.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 11:09:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/no-new-cases-in-district-two-discharged/article31681467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY