No need to carry physical copies of driving licence and registration certificate, says Visakhapatnam Deputy Transport Commissioner

November 14, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Driving Licence (DL) and Registration Certificate (RC) can hereafter be downloaded from ‘DigiLocker’ and shown to police and other enforcement agencies, whenever required. The issue of DL cards and RC cards has been stopped with effect from August 2023, according to Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam.

The DigiLocker can be downloaded from Playstore or Appstore and the motorist can log either with his/her mobile number or Aadhaar number and select Andhra Pradesh State. The RC certificate can be obtained by keying in the vehicle registration no. and chasis no. and for DL, the DL no. should be entered for getting the details.

Mr. Raja Ratnam noted that those who had paid the fee for DL and RC cards till July 2023, would be issued cards in a phased manner. The documents downloaded through DigiLocker would be treated as valid documents. Motorists could show their digital documents to the Police and Transport officials, during vehicle checks. The DL and RC document copies can also be downloaded from ‘Vahan’ and ‘Saradhi’ A-portal also. A copy of these documents would also be treated as valid.

The DTC said that motor vehicle insurance could be obtained, if the DL and RC book were valid, even if the motorists do not possess the DL and RC cards. He added that if the Police or Transport officials refuse to accept the validity of the digital documents, the motorists concerned could lodge a written complaint with the Commissioner of Police or the Deputy Transport Commissioner for departmental action against the officials concerned. He called upon all motorists to make use of the DigiLocker facility.