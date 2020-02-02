No mention on functioning of SCoR

The Union Budget-2020 turned out to be a big disappointment for the people of the north Andhra region as there was no announcement on the date of functioning of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone, which was declared in February 2019.

Waltair Division is presently under the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar-headquartered East Coast Railway (ECoR).

There was no announcement on sanction of funds for the construction of the third line from Visakhapatnam to Gopalapatnam, for which a survey had already been completed. There was no announcement on new trains or construction of additional platforms at Visakhapatnam, causing disappointment to the people of region.

Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) member N. Gajapathi Rao, however, said it was too early to comment as the allocations for infrastructure projects, introduction of new trains and extension of trains would be known only when the Pink Book, pertaining to allocations for Waltair Division, would be received on February 5.