No issue in handing over of land for construction of railway zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam, says Collector

February 02, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has clarified that there is no issue regarding the handing over of land at Mudasarlova to the railways for construction of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone headquarters in the city.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Thursday that the construction of SCoR headquarters in Visakhapatnam will begin as soon as the State government hands over the 53 acres of land at Mudasarlova.

The Collector was responding to queries from media persons, who met him on Friday.

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that in December, 2023, the Chief Secretary had held a Coordination Committee meeting and 52 acres of lands was allotted to the railways by the State government through the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. A trench was dug and the land was earmarked for the railway zone.

The Collector said that the land was identified and allotted to the railways, even before the announcement of the railway zone, in old Survey no. 26 of Mudasarlova.

On January 2, this year, the GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma had written to Divisional Railway Manager asking him to depute a responsible officer for a joint inspection of the land. Dr. Mallikarjuna said there was no issue from the State government’s side or from the district administration. “I don’t know whether they have any technical issue,” he added.

