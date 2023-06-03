No information on death of any person from Andhra Pradesh in train accident so far, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

June 03, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that there is no information on death of any person from Andhra Pradesh in the train accident so far. He said that they are yet receive any information on missing persons and expressed the hope that all of them are safe. He said that the State Government is taking all steps to extend help to the train accident victims from Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Satyanarayana said that they have arranged special control rooms at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Rajamundry, Eluru and Vijayawada Collector offices. Information was being shared with the victims’ families from time to time. The government has also alerted hospitals and medical staff right from Ichapuram to Ongole. A team led by IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath had gone to Odisha in the morning to engage in relief operations and help the victims on behalf of the State Government.

As many as twenty-five 108 vehicles, 25 private ambulances and 15 Maha Prasthanam vehicles were sent to Odisha from Andhra Pradesh, he said. He said that special arrangements were being made to send the victims who are from far-off places.