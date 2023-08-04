No impact of ‘Varahi Yatra’ on YSR Congress Party, says Y.V. Subba Reddy in Visakhapatnam

August 04, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy on Friday said that there would not be any impact of Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Varahi Yatra’ on YSRCP at all. responding to a question on the third phase of ‘Varahi Yatra’, which is about to begin in Visakhapatnam on August 10, he said that whatever Mr. Pawan Kalyan does, the people of Andhra are with the YSRCP and with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The State Government has been providing welfare schemes to all eligible beneficiaries and it has also fulfilled almost all the assurances given before the elections, he said.

