No immediate plans for lockdown in the district, say authorities

95% of the cases recorded so far are either asymptomatic or mild: Collector

The sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, especially after the relaxation of the lockdown, has become a cause of worry for the authorities concerned in the State government.

Over 6,000 cases were recorded in the last 30 days in the State and Visakhapatnam district has reported over 350 positive cases in the last four weeks.

To check the spread of the virus, districts such as East Godavari have decided to impose partial lockdown from Thursday. But authorities concerned in Visakhapatnam say that there is no immediate need for a total or partial lockdown in the district.

“There is a spike in the last couple of weeks, as every day we are recording over 20 cases on an average, but it is very much under control,” said District COVID Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

According to District Collector V. Vinay Chand, about 95% of the cases recorded so far are either asymptomatic or mild. “This indicates that they are treatable and that is why our discharge rate is also high,” he said.

The total cases recorded till Tuesday night in the district was 530 and 223 have already been discharged. And among the active cases of 303, barely 5% are under critical care or need ventilator support, said Mr. Chand.

Mortality rate

The mortality rate is also low in the district. In the State as on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases was 10,331 and the number of deaths was 129. In Visakhapatnm, out of 530 cases, the number of deaths recorded was four, which include two patients from other districts, who were being treated here, said Dr. Sudhakar.

‘No community spread’

He also added that so far there has been no evidence of community spread, even in hotspots like Appughar, Peda Jalaripeta, Dandu Bazaar and Anakapalle.

“Almost all the positive cases reported so far were either primary or secondary contact,” said Dr. Sudhakar.

According to the District Collector, the health infrastructure is in place and is geared up for the spike and at the same time the district has completed over 66,000 tests till Tuesday, which is one among the highest in the State. Testing helps us in identifying the cases early and thereby prevent a community spread and that is why there is no necessity for a lockdown, said Mr. Chand.