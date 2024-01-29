No hike in electricity charges in 2024-25, says APERC Chairman

January 29, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy said that the electricity distribution companies in the State have not made any proposals regarding increase in electricity charges in the ensuing financial year 2024-25. Therefore, there will be no increase in electricity charges in the new fiscal, he added.

APERC held a virtual-mode public hearing on aggregate revenue requirement and retail supply tariffs proposed by the electricity distribution companies — Vizag-based APEPDCL, Tirupati-based APSPDCL and Vijayawada-based APCPDCL — at the APEPDCL corporate office here on Monday.

The hearing was chaired by Justice Nagarjuna Reddy, while Commission members Thakur Ramasingh and P.V.R. Reddy accompanied him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suggestions and objections from consumers including farmers, small-scale industries, MSMEs, businessmen and politicians across the State were discussed. The programme, which was also telecast live, will continue till January 31 (Wednesday).

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said, “A total of 71 people across the State have registered with the Commission to raise issues regarding the proposals made by the electricity companies like AP Discoms, Transco and Genco in the public hearing. On the first day (Monday), discussions were held on the issues raised by 17 people from different parts of the State, and the remaining people will be covered in the subsequent days of the programme. Every citizen has a right to raise the issue in the public hearing, and I personally appeal to people to come with valid points to be discussed in the hearing.”

People can view and register their names to participate and express their views via the link of the public hearing available on the APEPDCL’s website apeasternpower.com

Justice Reddy said that APERC introduced a new reform in 2021 where consumers can get compensation from power utilities if they do not complete the work within the stipulated time. In 2022-23, a total of 20,190 consumers have been benefited with a compensation of ₹52 lakh paid by the power utilities, and 5,754 consumers have been benefited in the first quarter of 2023-24, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.