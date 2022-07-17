No going back on making Visakhapatnam Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, says Industries Minister Amarnath

‘A fresh Bill will be introduced in the State Assembly in the next two to three months’

IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath addressing a meeting organised by Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Despite all obstructions and some people trying to stall the decision to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital, there is no going back on it, said IT and Industry Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Visakhapatnam will be made the Executive capital and a fresh Bill will be introduced in the Assembly in the next two to three months, he said.

He was speaking at a meeting organised by the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industries, here on Saturday.

He went ahead to say that the city is blessed with all potentials and has got a special place in the State. “People coming from abroad develop a liking for this city. Even the delegation from Western Australia who is currently in the city, has evinced interest to invest in Bengaluru, Chennai and Visakhapatnam,” he said.

Mr. Amarnath said that power is not permanent, but as long as he is in power, he will continue to do good for the city and the people.

He also informed the participants that a MSME park is being planned for the city and as soon as the land is allotted, the work for the park will begin.

The Minister also said that a MSME chain with about 1.25 lakh MSMEs with an investment of about ₹15,000 crore will be set up in the State, which will provide a base for a large employment.

He also said that an investment summit is being planned in Visakhapatnam and it will be held in the month of November or January next year.

“The view that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is not focussing on development and concentrating only on welfare schemes was wrong,” he said.

Mr. Amarnath also said that the Chief Minister had assured to release one-third of the pending incentives out of a total of ₹72 crore for the MSMEs, by the next month.

President of the chamber Satish asked the Minister to reduce the power tariff, as it was eating into the revenue of the MSMEs. He also urged the Minister to increase the air services between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

Other members of the Chamber were present.