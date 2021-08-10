No foul play in burial of baby: police

‘There is no truth in the claim that the child was alive’

The police after an investigation have confirmed that there was no foul play involved in the alleged attempt to bury a newborn baby, here on Monday. They also said that there was no veracity in the claim that the child was alive, when some people tried to bury it.

The police also suspect that the viral video of an alive baby in polythene cover, which is being circulated in social media may not be related to this case and it could be an old video.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East Sub division) Harshitha Chandra said that there was no foul play in the case. She said that the child in the pregnant woman was diagnosed with down syndrome and the couple had decided to medically terminate the pregnancy, which is legal as per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Amendment Act 2021.

But it became an issue, after the staff at the burial ground reportedly turned back the people who had gone to bury the child, stating that the child was alive.

Speaking to The Hindu, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Allu Satyanarayana, said that on August 2, she was admitted to a hospital for the MTP procedure, when her pregnancy was in the fifth month. On August 6, the MTP was performed and the body was handed over to the parents for burial.

Thereafter the parents took the child to Chavulamadum cremation and burial ground in Gnanapuram with the required documents from the hospital. But the staff at the burial ground claimed that they found movement in the body. Immediately the parents rushed the baby to the hospital, but the doctors confirmed that the child was dead.

On the same day by the evening, the family had completed the final rituals at a burial ground at Karasa, the DCPO said.

A few senior doctors in the city also confirmed there can be no possibility of a child being alive after the MTP procedure.