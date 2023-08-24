No evidence of foul play in teenager’s death, says Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police

August 24, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

There is no evidence of foul play as of now in the case of Riti Saha, 17, who fell to her death from the third floor of her hostel building at Narasimha Nagar in the city on August 15, Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma has said.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Conference Hall on Thursday, Mr. Trivikrama Varma said the police are in the process of ascertaining the sequence of events that led to the girl’s death, and added that there is no evidence of the girl being murdered or being forced to end her life.

“On August 15, at around 10.30 a.m., we received information that a girl named Riti Saha fell from the third floor of the Sadhana hostel building and was shifted to a private hospital. The girl hailed from West Bengal and was undergoing NEET coaching at Achiever’s College under the supervision of Aakash Byju’s. The hostel management had informed the parents about the incident on the same night. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment on August 16,” the Police Commissioner said..

On August 16, Riti’s father Sukhdev Saha lodged a complaint with the IV Town police acccusing Byju’s of negligence and attempt to murder.

Mr. Varma said that based on the complaint, the police verified footage from four CCTV cameras at the hostel and six CCTV cameras installed at a shop near the hostel. Footage from these cameras showed Riti falling from a height. Police also retrieved an iPad and the girl’s slippers on the terrace, which were sent to a forensics lab, he added.

“We recorded statements of the watchman, warden, staff, the girl’s roommates, and her parents. However, we did not find any concrete evidence to investigate the case as an attempt to murder or abetment to suicide,” the Commissioner said.

Two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) have been monitoring the investigation into the case, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order I) S. Vidya Sagar Naidu.

Meanwhile, the deceased girl’s parents have approached the Calcutta High Court over the case. “As sought by their advocates, we have submitted them all evidence including CCTV footage in the hostel as well as the hospital,” police said.

