Visakhapatnam

No entry for vehicles on Beach Road today

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Visakhapatnam, G. Adinarayana, said that vehicles will not be allowed on Beach Road between Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) and Park Hotel Junction, including R.K Beach, from 5 a.m. (Saturday) to 12 a.m. (Sunday).

It may be remembered that a large number of people throng Beach Road in the evening of Deepavali. Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, the city police have taken the decision, it is learnt.

