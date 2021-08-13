No end to woes of Community Guards at beaches in city

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 August 2021 01:02 IST

Irregular pay and lack of proper equipment hitting them hard

At around 11 a.m., on Thursday, two youth from Chhattisgarh ventured into the sea for some fun-filled moments at Rushikonda Beach. Ignoring the warning by the marine police, the youth moved deeper into waters and were accidentally pulled in by strong tides. Community Guards (CGs) who were present in the vicinity jumped into the water and rescued the duo. Yet again, at around 4 p.m., four youngsters from Telangana were pulled into the water by a strong tide in the same beach. Prompt response by three other CGs, saved the lives of the youth. During the same time, a Naval Dockyard employee was also rescued by the CGs at RK Beach.

Community Guards have been playing a pivotal role in saving the lives of a number of tourists and beachgoers from the city. Despite putting their lives at stake to rescue people, Community Guards have been facing problems. They have not been paid salaries regularly and they are also not being provided proper equipment for taking up rescue operations. They have not reportedly received salaries since February this year.

There are 37 CGs deputed at the local beaches in Visakhapatnam. Among them, 10 work in the stretch between Jodugullapalem and Rushikonda, 17 in R.K Beach, four work in between Naval Coastal Battery and Novotel Hotel stretch and six work at Yarada Beach. They work in two shifts.

According to them, RK Beach is the most frequented beach and they have been saving 20 people from drowning, on an average per month. “We are unable to pay rents for the houses and meet our requirements since the last five months. Almost all of us are depending on loans and we were hit by COVID-19. We are tired of running from pillar to post at the GVMC office and police city headquarters for our salaries,” said a CG from Rushikonda.

They pointed out that they were just given one lifebuoy and 100-metre rope for Rushikonda and RK Beach. “Our requests for additional gear has always fallen on deaf ears,” they lamented.

“There is a need for more lifebuoys, life jackets, inflatable tubes and ropes. We are forced to take up rescue operations with limited gear,” they said.All the 37 community guards are under the GVMC and their salary has been fixed at ₹18,000 per month. The issue of paying them the salaries with arrears was raised in the first council meet at the GVMC. But many corporators faulted the selection procedure and said that they were recruited by the earlier government. “It is immaterial when we were recruited. What is important is are we saving lives. And we should be recognised for that. Every year, we rescue at least 400 people in the three main beaches such as Rushikonda, RK and Yarada,” said a Community Guard.