No drinking water supply in some areas of Visakhapatnam on June 23

Special Correspondent June 20, 2022 19:31 IST

Special Correspondent June 20, 2022 19:31 IST

It will be stopped between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., say officials

It will be stopped between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., say officials

There will be interruption in drinking water supply in some areas of the city on June 23. The areas under Zone 3, 4 and 5 of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be affected, according to Superintending Engineer (Water Supply) K.V.N. Ravi. The water supply will be stopped between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to facilitate desilting and cleaning of the old reservoir, replacement of Godavari pumping valve and replacement of electrical cable under the auspices of Smart City project. The water supply will be mainly affected in Ward no. 15 to 22 and 21 P, 23 P, 24 P and 27 P of Zone 3, Ward no. 28 to 39 of Zone 4 and Ward no. 26 P, 27 P, 41, 42, 43 P, 44 P, 44 and 45. The GVMC officials have appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the authorities as the interruption in supply was necessary to undertake development works.



Our code of editorial values