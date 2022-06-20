No drinking water supply in some areas of Visakhapatnam on June 23
It will be stopped between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., say officials
There will be interruption in drinking water supply in some areas of the city on June 23. The areas under Zone 3, 4 and 5 of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be affected, according to Superintending Engineer (Water Supply) K.V.N. Ravi.
The water supply will be stopped between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to facilitate desilting and cleaning of the old reservoir, replacement of Godavari pumping valve and replacement of electrical cable under the auspices of Smart City project.
The water supply will be mainly affected in Ward no. 15 to 22 and 21 P, 23 P, 24 P and 27 P of Zone 3, Ward no. 28 to 39 of Zone 4 and Ward no. 26 P, 27 P, 41, 42, 43 P, 44 P, 44 and 45.
The GVMC officials have appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the authorities as the interruption in supply was necessary to undertake development works.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.