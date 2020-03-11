‘No defined seat sharing formula for local body polls’

The Jana Sena Party–BJP combine that will be contesting together in the local body polls has decided to share seats based on the strength of their candidates.

During a joint media conference here on Tuesday, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav said that there was no defined formula on seat sharing.

“We have decided to share the seats based on the strength of candidates. If the BJP candidate is strong in one ward, we will project him or her, with the support of the JSP-BJP combine. Strong JSP candidates will also be promoted in the respective wards,” said Mr. Madhav.

JSP General Secretary Shiv Shankar said a common vision statement of the combine was being designed and it would be released on March 12. “The local issues will be in focus,” he said.

Referring to the combine, Mr. Shiv Shankar said: “This is neither an alliance of convenience nor power. It is an alliance that caters to the need of the hour, which calls for a corruption- free government and development.” According to Mr. Madhav, the alliance was needed to end the dynasty rule in the State politics.

Decentralisation

Asked whether people would support the BJP despite the party opposing the State government’s decision of making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital, Mr. Madhav said, “We were never against decentralised development. But giving the capital tag to a place only does not mean development. The move will increase the real estate prices for the benefit of some political leaders.” Clarifying further, he said, “We were against Hyderabad-centric or Amaravai-centric development. But decentralisation does not mean splitting capitals. Visakhapatnam has always been the financial capital of the State and will continue to be so, irrespective of it being declared as capital.”

Both Mr. Madhav and Mr. Shiv Shankar said supporting the TDP in 2014 was the need of the hour, as the State was just split and there was a need for a stable government. “We were disappointed with the way the TDP ruled and withdrew our support,” they said.