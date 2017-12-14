No decision yet on rail zone, says Railway Board chief

The Ministry of Railways has not taken any decision yet on the demand for formation of a new zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam, a promise made by the political parties during bifurcation in 2014.

“Status quo continues,” was the answer given by Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani when he had a brief interaction with reporters here on Wednesday. He was here along with a team of senior officials to inspect the landslide-hit bridge near Borra Caves which was repaired by the railways in a record span of 58 days.

Mr. Lohani, who complimented the railway officials for brilliant job in repairing the track in a short span, later inspected the amenities at the railway station here and expressed satisfaction over cleanliness.

He said the Ministry had to take a decision on creating a zone as it was an administrative matter. General Manager of East Coast Railway Umesh Singh, who was also present, said carving out a new zone, was a ‘political decision’ when asked to comment on the promise made at the time of bifurcation that the headquarters of new zone would be located in the city. Mr. Lohani said he was not aware of any objections raised by BJP leaders of Odisha to the formation of new zone as reported in a section of the press. During 2014 general elections, all parties, including BJP and TDP, promised to grant a zone with headquarters in the city.

‘Bulb line’ project

Stating that Visakhapatnam was in the first batch of stations selected for further beautification into a model station, he said they were still hopeful of getting land sought from the Visakhapatnam Port Trust for the ‘bulb line’ project to reduce congestion. He said they had already sanctioned a new express train from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi and indicated that they might consider plying direct overnight trains from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, Chennai and Bengaluru.

On the possibility of introducing a bullet train between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, he said now their focus was on completing the India’s first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in next five years. Divisional Railway Manager Mukul Saran Mathur earlier briefed Mr. Lokhani about the progress of various projects.