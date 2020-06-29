No community spread, say health officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 June 2020 22:17 IST

District records 195 cases in four days

Despite recording 195 COVID-19 positive cases in the last four days, the health officials say that there is no community spread yet in the district.

After the lockdown was relaxed from the June first week and movement of people gathered pace, the district recorded over 600 cases in the last four weeks.

“The spike in cases is bound to happen with the lifting of the lockdown, as people’s movement have increased significantly, but most of the positive cases recorded so far are primary contacts and those who have come in touch with the primary contacts,” said District COVID Nodal Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

According to him, the moment a case is recorded the contact listing is immediately taken up and those who have come into contact with the case are isolated and tested. “This system has done well for us. The contacts are quickly isolated, tested and if required treated. Moreover, the area, apartment or street is immediately declared as containment zone and all protocols are implemented, including extensive sanitation,” he said.

‘Avoid self-medication’

Speaking about the death of a medical PG student in Eluru, West Godavari, senior doctors at KGH, said that self-medication should be avoided, even though he or she is a medical student.

The body of the PG student, was found in a lodge on Sunday at Eluru, after he locked himself a room in the lodge and reportedly administered self- medication, after he suspected that he was COVID-19 positive.

A resident of Visakhapatnam and closely related to a former MLA, the student was pursuing PG in a private medical college in Eluru.

After discovering his body, it was realised that he was COVID-19 positive.

“Once infected with this virus, it may look like a common influenza, but it has to be treated systematically and people should not take the risk of avoiding tests and taking up self-medication, it can prove to be fatal. The virus itself is new to medical science and it is yet to be understood fully by the fraternity. The best way out and to stay safe is to approach the health officials and leave the rest to them,” said Satya Vara Prasad, Director of VIMS.