No community spread in Appughar area, says official

‘Extensive testing will be conducted in the containment zone’

Appughar area, which had recorded over 54 COVID-19 positive cases till Sunday, become an area of concern for the district administration, especially the Health Department.

The cases have risen within a short period of four days, and as per the health officials it is spreading and they expect a few more cases in the next two days.

This has become the hotspot, after the outbreak in Dandu Bazaar area and Anakapalle. But none was as severe as Appughar, as both in Dandu Bazaar and Anakapalle, the cases did not rise above 35.

Though the cases have been on rise in Appughar area and 500 metres from the epicentre has been declared as containment zone, the authorities said there was no community spread.

“So far all the spread has been through the primary contact, due to people in the area not following the COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and not following the social distancing norms,” said District COVID Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

Extensive testing has not only revealed the outbreak, but authorities say that it is also only way to contain the spread.

“Already over 500 tests have been done in the area and we will not leave anyone. Our first priority is people above 60 years with co-morbidity, followed by others who are 60 plus who are free of any health issues and then we shall test the others,” said Dr. Sudhakar.

Both in Dandu Bazaar and Anakapalle, over 2,000 tests were conducted in the containment zones alone. He said that it was only due to extensive testing the situation was brought under control in them.

Apart from testing, health officials feel that people should cooperate to curb the spread of the virus, by following the basic prescribed norms.