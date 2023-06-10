No clue about 18-month-old boy ‘kidnapped’ from Visakhapatnam railway station

June 10, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Even after two days, there is no trace of the 18-month-old Vijay Kumar, who was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified miscreants from Visakhapatnam railway station, when he was asleep with his mother on June 8.

Ch. Bhavani from Bhuvanagiri of Telangana had arrived Visakhapatnam on June 7, along with her one-and-half year-old boy Vijay Kumar, after she had a dispute with her husband. On June 8 morning, she met a couple who reportedly spoke in Hindi and offered her tea and biscuits. Later, the woman fell asleep with her son. She woke up only to find that her son as well as the couple were missing. The woman immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

As per the Government Railway Police, special teams of police had gone to various places in and around Visakhapatnam including Odisha, but there was no progress so far.

It was also learnt that there was no CCTV footage despite checking many CCTV cameras surrounding the station.

“Firstly, there was no CCTV camera on the pole exactly where the woman fell asleep with the boy. When we checked the surroundings leading to the exit leading to RTC bus stand and even the way of parcel counter, there was no footage,” said a senior officer, admitting that some of the CCTV cameras at several areas were not functioning.

As per the police, Bhavani was also admitted to the hospital after complaining low blood pressure and weakness. The police say that the woman is not completely supporting the investigation and is unable to tell in which trains she had reached Visakhapatnam. The police have informed about the case to the parents of Bhavani. Bhavani’s father had arrived Visakhapatnam and informed the police that the woman had some psychological issues, it was learnt.