No change in timings for essential commodity stores

Clarifying that the posts circulating on social medial platforms claiming that the Collector have issued new timings for implementation of lockdown are fake, the officials on Thursday made it clear that no such notification had been issued.

A post circulated in WhatsApp groups had claimed that the essential commodities stores were allowed to remain open between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and milk booths would be open till 8 a.m.

‘Do not beleive in rumours’

“The timing for purchase of essential commodities from stores are allowed between 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. No notification has been issued pertaining to change in the timings. People must not believe such rumours,” the district administration clarified.