No cases of new COVID variant JN.1. confirmed in Visakhapatnam, says GVMC commissioner

December 23, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has said that as on December 23rd (Saturday) evening, five active COVID-19 cases were reported in Visakhapatnam. One patient treated for the infection was discharged on Saturday, he said.

However, he said none of the cases were confirmed to be the JN.1 variant of the virus, and the samples were sent for further testing.

The five patients who are under isolation are stable, and the corporation will make every effort to ensure that the infection is not spread, the GVMC chief said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference at the GVMC office here on Saturday, Mr. Varma said the GVMC is ready to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the urban limits from the control room.

He said that they would also gear up to implement basic COVID-19 protocols like contact tracing, testing and initiation of steps to contain the spread of the virus by coordinating with the health department. All departments concerned will be alerted in case of a spike in the number of cases, he said.

“There is no need for panic. However, we urge people to be cautious, maintain self-care and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour,” he said.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said those suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should take medical advice immediately. Anyone in need of COVID-19 testing can approach any of the 68 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in the city. There are 3,764 COVID-19 kits available at the UPHCs, and more will be procured on need basis. The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery workers (ANM) were also directed to conduct fever survey, she said.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao said the sanitation staff have been spraying disinfectants and performing fogging operations in the localities where COVID-19 positive cases were detected. Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.