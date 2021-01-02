No cases booked during New Year-eve revelry in city

Not a single motor vehicle enforcement case was reported in the city during the New Year revelry, as most people remained indoors in the city. Police officials said that public cooperation towards their appeal to celebrate New Year in houses was extremely good.
“On December 31st, 2019, three road accident deaths were reported apart from a few non-fatal accidents. Seventy-three drunken driving cases were booked. Beach Road was thronged by about one lakh people and there were huge celebrations and people burst fire crackers last year. This year, due to restrictions, there were no deaths, no injury cases, no drunken driving cases and no public celebrations. This was much needed during this COVID-19 period and it was possible due to cooperation from public,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana. The ADCP said that Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha led the enforcement at Beach Road till late night.
According to statistics available from CM dashboard, from December 30 to 31 morning, liquor worth about ₹25 crore was sold in Visakhapatnam district. This includes 22,459 IML cases and 11,210 beer cases.
However, officials said that enforcement from police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) since the evening on December 31 had reduced the alcohol consumption.
