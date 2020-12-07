No active cases among city police, says DCP

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 December 2020 00:54 IST

‘Adoption of safety measures made this possible’

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order – I) Aishwarya Rastogi has said that the city police turned COVID-19-free, with zero active cases as on December 4. He said that as many as 698 police personnel were affected by the pandemic and four personnel, including two head constables, have succumbed to the coronavirus in discharge of their duties.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Rastogi recalled the efforts of the police personnel during the COVID-19 crisis.

The city police with the strength of 3,811, including 2,936 police personnel and 875 Home Guards strove relentlessly round the clock in controlling the unnecessary movement of public on the roads and also in containment zones, Mr. Rastogi said.

Mr. Rastogi said that the city police could achieve zero cases due to the adoption of various safety measures. He said that a dedicated COVID-19 cell was being continuously monitored by the control room.

The required drugs were given free of cost to all the needy police personnel.

He said that separate wards were allotted to the police personnel and their family members in various hospitals.

Health camps

“Senior officials were in touch with the doctors treating the victims. A team consisting of a doctor and inspectors have been conducting health awareness camps at all the police stations and police quarters on measures to check the spread of virus. Special teams created awareness regarding good practices to battle the virus,” Mr. Rastogi said.

Rapid tests

He said that rapid tests were conducted for the police personnel from time to time and glass shields were erected at all the police stations. COVID-19-affected personnel were provided masks, sanitiser, vitamin supplements and dry fruits, Mr. Rastogi added.