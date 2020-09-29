No action taken on land-grabbers: CPI

‘2,000 acres of land around the city is encroached upon’

CPI national secretary K. Narayana has alleged that the Union government failed to fulfil its election promises and to meet the aspirations of people. Instead of going to their rescue, in the pandemic situation, it is subjecting them to further hardship by increasing prices, he said.

Addressing the participants at a protest, organised by the Left parties at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC here on Tuesday, Mr. Narayana alleged the BJP government had failed to bring back the black money stashed away in banks abroad but allowed 36 loan defaulters, to escape abroad with thousands of crores of rupees of public money. Coincidentally, a majority of the defaulters were from the Prime Minister’s native State of Gujarat, he alleged.

The Centre had promised to double farmers’ income but failed to pay them even the Minimum Support Price which had led to suicides by farmers, he alleged. The three farm laws show the lack of commitment of the Union government towards the farmers, Mr. Narayana alleged

He alleged that the YSR Congress Party in the State had borrowed ₹1.25 lakh crore in 15 months and plunged the State into a debt trap.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, CPI(M) city secretary B. Ganga Rao, CPI city secretary M. Pydiraju, CPI-ML New Democracy leader Y. Kondayya, CPI-ML leader Ganesh Panda and leaders A. Vimala, Subba Rao and P. Eswara Rao were among those who participated in the protest.

The CPI National secretary visited Kommadi, on the outskirts of the city, and surveyed the lands, which were grabbed by lands sharks in the past.

Mr. Narayana alleged that five acres of government land in S.No. 154/3 was grabbed on a benami name by former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

The CPI had lodged complaints with the Special Investigation Teams, appointed by the previous Telugu Desam Party government in 2017 and the present YSR Congress Party government, but the grabbed land was not recovered, so far, he said.

Similarly, 10 acres of government land in S. No. 28/2 was in the possession of land grabber Srinivasa Reddy, he alleged.

The CPI leader alleged that the Congress, TDP and the YSR Congress Party had failed to check land-grabbers.

He said that 2,000 acres of land around the city was encroached upon.

He warned that the CPI would mobilise the poor to construct huts on government lands, if the State government failed to recover the lands grabbed by the land sharks.