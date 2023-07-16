No action is being taken against those targeting TDP women leaders in Andhra Pradesh, alleges party women’s wing president

July 16, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mahila wing president V. Anitha has criticised the State government and the police for not initiating any action against the persons who have been allegedly involved in targeting the TDP women leaders on social media.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here on Sunday, Ms. Anitha said that when some unidentified persons have posted derogatory statements about the family members of a YSRSCP leader, the Mahila Commission organised a seminar about social media harassment and how to tackle it. But when on a daily basis, several TDP women leaders, supporters and she herself were being subjected to harassment by the supporters of the YSRCP, the State government was least bothered. She alleged that the social media harassment included abusive posts, vulgar messages and morphing of images.

Ms Anitha alleged that the women leaders are being targeted just because they have been questioning the atrocities being committed by the YSR Congress Party. She also alleged that for the last four years, she has not given an appointment either by the DGP or senior police officials to submit a representation about the issues being faced by women in the State.

“It is the TDP which will form the government after the 2024 elections. All those who have been involved in targeting the women leaders will be taken to task,” she said.