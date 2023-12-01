No action being taken against fake voters, says Vishnu Kumar Raju

December 01, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former BJP MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that there was no response from the authorities despite bringing to their notice that there are around 40,000 fake voters in Visakhapatnam (North) Assembly constituency. He said that he had come to know about the fake voters in the constituency in June this year and since then he had written 14 mails as complaints to various officials concerned, but in vain.

He said that there are a number of irregularities in the voters’ list published in the end of October and he had complained about it to Election Observer and Principal Secretary J. Syamala Rao, who visited Visakhapatnam recently.

Addressing a press conference in his office at Seethammadhara on Thursday, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that when he had complained that there are as many as 39,997 fake voters, the authorities then conducted a survey and informed that there were only 6,284 fake voters. The BJP leader also said that as many as 3,161 voters have died, but the authorities claimed that only 1,325 voters had passed away. He also reminded that in a single house in Ward 14, (polling booth no. 182), there were 67 votes. After complaining about this to the authorities, they resolved it and said that there were only four voters in the house.

“In the total 277 polling booths in this Assembly constituency, of 1,429 houses, there are more than 10 voters residing. How can this be possible? Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy claims that he can win 175 out of 175 seats. This is how they have planned to do it,” he alleged.

Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said that generally in some constituencies, some hundred or a thousand fake votes are noticed, but in one Assembly constituency there are reportedly 40,000 fake votes. This can have a direct influence in the election result, the MP said, adding that he would take up the issue with the Election Commission.