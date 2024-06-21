ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC targets 100 million tons iron ore production by 2030, says Director (Technical)

Published - June 21, 2024 09:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘The use of high-end technology to improve production and efficiency, greater use of slurry pipeline and waterways to reduce logistics costs will go a long way in making iron ore production more profitable’

The Hindu Bureau

NMDC Director(Technical) Vinay Kumar (centre) and others at the inaugural of an international conference on ‘Iron ore’, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The use of high-end technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and drones to improve production and efficiency, greater use of slurry pipeline and waterways to reduce logistics costs will go a long way in making iron ore production more profitable, said Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical) of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

He was speaking at the inaugural of an international conference on ‘Iron Ore’, organised by Metalogic PMS, here on Friday.

He said that NMDC has set for itself a target of producing 100 million tons of iron ore by 2030 as a step towards achieving ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Indian iron ore production grew by 10% at a time when world iron ore production declined from 2,800 million tons in 2022-23 to 2,500 million tons this year. Japan has reduced production due to the weakened demand.

Mr. Vinay Kumar said that technology continues to drive the iron ore industry. Mines were located in remote areas and logistics cost are becoming prohibitive. Alternative means like slurry pipelines and waterways should be preferred to reduce the cost.

Sabyasachi Mohanty, Director (Technical), Odisha Mining Corporation, underlined the need for minimising carbon footprints by the use of renewable energy sources and EVs.

N.D. Rao, president, Atha Group, said that compared to traditional transportation methods, slurry pipeline minimises carbon emissions, air pollution and congestion on roads leading to reduced environmental footprint. He suggested that governments should think on creating a national grid of slurry pipelines for transportation of ore right into the plant sites. He also spoke on the importance of removal of alumina and silica to improve the quality of iron ore.

Amit Raj, Director (Technical) of MECON Limited, Rajat Kaushik of Metalogic PMS, and Subba Rao of Lloyds Metals were among those who spoke.

Monica Bachchan, CEO of Metalogic PMS, was present.

