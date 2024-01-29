NMDC Executive Director highlights achievements of its Bacheli Complex

January 29, 2024 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Executive Director of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), B. Venkateshwarlu, highlighted NMDC Bacheli’s accomplishments and its contribution to society at the Republic Day celebrations, on Sunday.

Children from several schools in the project area performed group dances, skits, and parades to showcase the integrity and diversity of the nation. P. Ramayan, CGM (Production), Dharmendra Acharya, GM (Personnel), representatives of labour unions SKMS and MMWU, heads of various departments, and residents of Bacheli city participated in the celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.