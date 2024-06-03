Nitrogen pressure reducing stations inaugurated at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to boost productivity and cut costs

Nitrogen pressure reducing stations were inaugurated at RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) in all the three blast furnaces to increase their productivity and reduce cost of production, according to a release here on Monday.

This would increase the plant’s PCI (pulverised coal injection) rate from existing 100 kg/per ton of hot metal to around 180 kg/ton of hot metal in the three blast furnaces, said the Director (projects) A.K. Bagchi.

Mr. Bagchi said that reducing cost of production is need of the hour and added that such initiatives by the RINL collective would facilitate making a turnaround of the RINL at the earliest.