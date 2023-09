September 16, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The ‘nithya kalyanam’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was performed to the utsava murthi Govindaraju Swamy with his consorts, as part of ‘Arjitha Seva’ at Simhachalam here on Saturday.

The priests performed Viswaksena Aradhana and ‘punyahavachanams’ and read out the ‘gothrams’ of the participating devotees as per tradition before going ahead with the wedding rituals at the temple mandapam.

Later, the devotees were presented ‘prasadam’ of the deity.

