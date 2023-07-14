HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nirudyoga JAC urges govt. to revoke 3-year extension for retired professors

July 14, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

AP Nirudyoga JAC president Samayam Hemanth Kumar said that the extension of service of retired professors who have completed 62 years in universities by another three years will affect the employment of many unemployed people in the State.

In a release here on Thursday, Mr. Hemanth requested the State government to withdraw the decision in order to help the unemployed youth. He opined that if the government agrees to the suggestion, it will prove to be a shot in the arm for the ruling party in the form of electoral support in the next elections.

Mr. Hemanth also requested the government to give 15 grace marks to the sub-inspector and constable candidates as there were mistakes in their question papers.

He said that the government should increase the maximum age limit in job notifications from the existing 42 to 47 years as the issuance of notifications has been delayed. He said that the JAC will meet the Chief Minister and Governor to bring these issues to their attention.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.