Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga JAC has extended its support to the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. The JAC leaders and activists staged a protest at Dwarakanagar on Friday alleged that the YSRCP government has done injustice to the unemployed youth by failing to conduct the DSC. JAC State president Samayam Hemath Kumar said that that they were coordinating with the unemployed youths from all districts to elicit their support for the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance.